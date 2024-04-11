I955 FM


EARTHQUAKE HITS TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, AND BARBADOS…

Posted on April 11, 2024 by admin

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

The University of the West Indies seismic research centre, recorded the early morning quake.

In an update at around 5am, the UWI SRC said, the event was located around 120 kilometers northeast of Scarborough Tobago, and 131 kilometers southwest of Barbados. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

