EARTHQUAKE HITS TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, AND BARBADOS…

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

The University of the West Indies seismic research centre, recorded the early morning quake.

In an update at around 5am, the UWI SRC said, the event was located around 120 kilometers northeast of Scarborough Tobago, and 131 kilometers southwest of Barbados. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.