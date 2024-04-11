BODY OF A MAN FOUND AT WESTERN CEMETERY IN ST JAMES…

The body of a man is found in a cemetery in St. James.

Up to news time, the body has not yet been identified.

Reports say, the discovery was made at the western cemetery at around 9 o’clock this morning.

The body was found face down.

Police were notified, and officers of the Woodbrook police station responded.

It is said, the body bore bullet wounds.

According to the police a firearm was also found near the body.

The corpse was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James, where an autopsy is expected to be performed pending a positive identification.

Investigations are now ongoing.