MICHAEL DE LA BASTIDE REMEMBERED AS AN ADVOCATE FOR CCJ IN THE REGION…

Glowing tributes at the funeral for former chief justice, and the first president of the Caribbean court of justice, Michael De La Bastide.

The service was held this morning at the church of assumption in Maraval.

CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders described Mr. De La Bastide as, an advocate for the court in the region.

He said, as president of the CCJ Mr. De La Bastide worked tirelessly.

He said, Mr. De La Bastide advocated for the CCJ to be the final court of appeal, in the caribbean.

The archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon knocked the justice system saying, it is failing the country.

However, he said a lack of mercy has failed the nation even more.

The archbishop told the gathered, if Mr. De La Bastide’s life made an impact on them, they must also allow his end to have a similar effect.

He said, while Mr. De La Bastide pursued justice, he also pursued mercy and the people can learn from him.

Mr. De La Bastide passed away on March 30th , after ailing for some time.