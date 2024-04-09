TTUTA SAYS THE NEW TERM BEGINS UNDER SUB-STANDARD CONDITIONS AT SEVERAL SCHOOLS

Reports say, all schools resumed operations on the first day of the new term.

Although the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association says, classes continue to take place under sub-standard conditions.

Yesterday, President Martin Lum Kin said, while he received no reports of any school remaining closed, he lamented some institutions continued to be plagued with infrastructural and OSH issues.

He added Poole R.C and St. Therese R.C share the same compound for classes at this time.

Mr. Lum Kin told Newscentre five, the issues go beyond the building structures, and teaching staff has been forced to improvise at their own risk.

TTUTA is calling on the Ministry of Education to immediately meet with the association, to address the many issues facing the nation’s schools.

Mr. Lum Kin was speaking with us yesterday, via voice note.