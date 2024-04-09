A TODDLER IS BEHEADED IN AROUCA, THE HORRIFIC FIND SHOCKS THE POLICE …

The head of a four-year-old girl is severed in Arouca.

A suspect is held.

The child is identified as Amarah Lalitte.

Reports say, the incident took place at Fifth Street at around 2 o’clock this morning.

News Centre five understands, a female relative went to the police station to make a report.

She claimed, she was being assaulted by a male relative.

It is said; when officers arrived on the scene they made the horrific discovery, of the child’s body motion less on the ground

Her head was severed.

A male relative who is said to be mentally ill was later discovered nearby.

A sharp object believed to have been used in the killing, was found.

Police are said to be still at the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

And several police units are probing an incident where a 13-year-old girl, playing with an air rifle shot her eight-year-old sister.

The incident is reported to have taken place at the children’s home in, Cunupia last Sunday.

Police say, the younger sister was struck on the forehead with a projectile from the air rifle.

She was hospitalized and said to be in a stable condition.

Police were told that the air rifle belongs to an uncle of the children.

Officers of the child protection unit, Chaguanas and Cunupia CIDs are investigating.