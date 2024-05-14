36 YEAR OLD BANK WORKER SHOT DEAD…

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of Shermell Reece in Barataria.

The 36-year-old bank worker was fatally shot yesterday afternoon outside her KitchenerAvenue home.

Reports say, at about 4 p.m. yesterday, Ms. Reece had just arrived at her home in her Honda Civic.

It is said, as she attempted to exit the car and open her gate, another vehicle pulled alongside her and the occupants opened fire.

Residents later found Ms. Reece, slumped in the vehicle bleeding from gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

The police and EHS were contacted.

She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where she died while undergoing treatment.

A team of officers from the Northeastern Division, responded.

Several 9mm shells were recovered at the scene.

Police have no motive for Ms. Reece’s death.