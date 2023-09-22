SOUTHERN DIVISION POLICE BUST INTERNATIONAL DRUG TRAFFICKERS…105 MILLION IN COLOMBIAN HIGH GRADE MARIJUANA IS SEIZED…

Two men are assisting police with their investigations surrounding the discovery of more 100 million dollars worth of high-grade compressed marijuana in the southern division.

Reports say, officers acting on intelligence, intercepted a Kia truck at 9 pm on Wednesday near Paria Suites, in La Romain.

It is said, upon searching the vehicle they found 28 plastic wrapped bales containing 704 kilograms of high grade marijuana.

The TTPS says, the drug has a street value of $105,473,280.

The two suspects held and taken to the Marabella police station, where further inquiries are being conducted.

In a statement the TTPS says, the seizure comes after an investigative unit received information last month that a drug trafficking network with ties to Colombian and Venezuelan cartels, was operating in the south western peninsula.

It says, officers acted on the information and conducted rigorous surveillance, where several key members of the network were identified.

The TTPS says, it received certain information about a location in the southern division where the drug trafficking network had intentions, to import a large amount of narcotics.

Yesterday, DCP Curt Simon told, of gains in the southern division.

Investigations are now ongoing.

