Union leaders rally against government in Tobago

General Secretary of NATUC, Michael Annissette

A rally against the government in Tobago as union leaders say enough is enough.

The Joint Trade Union Movement, the National Trade Union Center and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs led the motorcade yesterday.

Just before the action commenced, leader of JTUM, Ancel Roget said the campaign to stop the decimation of the labour movement is in focus.

General Secretary of NATUC, Michael Annissette told reporters fair pay for fair work is critical.

He is taking issue with how State entities are being painted and their workers are being neglected.

Mr. Annisette said the government has been making decisions without considering workers.

He called on the people of Trinidad and Tobago to avoid being deceived by the government and its officials.

And head of NATUC and Tobago Assemblyman, Watson Duke said it is time to break the political backs of the government.

Mr. Duke also used the opportunity to call for fresh elections.

He said he wants the Prime Minister to recover from his infection so the fight to come will be against a strong opponent.