PM to get tested again today

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister is to be tested for the coronavirus again today, just over 1 week after he was diagnosed as positive.

Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday said he is feeling well and is being closely monitored by health officials in Tobago.

He has been there since his diagnosis.

On the All-Inclusive Family Show on i95.5fm Dr. Rowley again expressed surprise at being tested positive.

Dr. Rowley said he is in isolation but he is fine.

He said he intends to follow all the protocols whatever the outcome of the test today.

Dr. Rowley said he has been chairing meetings virtually and guiding his Cabinet while in isolation.