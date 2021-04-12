Opposition again questioning circumstances around the infection of PM

David Lee

The Opposition, United National Congress is again questioning the circumstances surrounding the infection of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who is now COVID-19 positive.

The UNC yesterday cast doubt on the protocols, which are being afforded to the Prime Minister.

Member of Parliament for Caroni east, Dr. Rishard Seecharan told a news conference the Prime Minister’s status raised questions about the safety of those who would have attended the sitting of Parliament on March 26th.

Dr. Seecharan said the Opposition was right to boycott last Friday’s sitting out of concerns.

Chief whip David Lee yesterday morning said the change of protocol as referred to by Dr. Hinds should have been made public before.

He said the Parliament has been observing all the right protocols related to the keeping the virus at bay.