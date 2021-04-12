I955 FM


Supermarkets Association and non-profit organisation team up to supply goods to St. Vincent

Posted on April 12, 2021 by admin

One non-profit organization is teaming up with the Supermarkets Association to supply goods to St. Vincent.

Chief Executive Officer of SEWA International Trinidad and Tobago Revan Teelucksingh says members of the public can contribute to a relief pack for the affected persons.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Teelucksingh said his organization plans to send water purification kits to St. Vincent.

Mr. Teelucksingh said over 40 supermarkets have already joined this venture.

