Members of the T&T Defence Force are expected to arrive in St. Vincent tomorrow to provide assistance

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force

Fifty members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force will go to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to provide help.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the soldiers are to leave tomorrow.

The Prime Minister was speaking on The All-Inclusive Family Show on i95.5fm yesterday.

The contingent will include engineers and medical personnel.

It is expected that the soldiers will stay on the island for the next 2 weeks.

They will take with them supplies, including water, food essentials and toiletries.

And National Security Minister, Stuart Young is also confirming that his government intends to repatriate nationals trapped in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.