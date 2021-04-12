La Soufrierre experiences its largest eruption to date…the dome has collapsed

La Soufriere Valcano, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The largest eruption has occurred at the La Soufrierre Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Reports are saying the dome has collapsed and there are pyroclastic flows along the valleys on the eastern and western coasts of the country.

The National Emergency Management Organisation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed the development.

The explosion was seen on the Martinique radar at approximately 4:15 this morning.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves earlier sought to explain what has happened during his interview on TV6’s Morning Edition program.

Dr. Gonsalves said so far there are no reports of injuries to anyone.

Yesterday he called on the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to protect themselves.

Today only essential workers are to report for duty.

Yesterday, before the largest eruption occurred, lead scientist, geologist, Professor Richard Robertson said tremor episodes were recorded.

He said the ash is so heavy it can bend trees.

Professor Robertson warned of the dangerous pyroclastic flows moving with the volcanic ash.

He described them as extremely dangerous.

Professor Robertson advised people who are refusing to evacuate to do so as soon as possible.

He said there are serious health risks with inhaling the ash.