Tobago to use up its full 1,500 available shots in first phase of vaccination

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development says 1158 people have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine so far in Tobago.

In a statement the division says it is expected that Tobago will use up its full 1,500 available shots in this first phase of vaccination.

It says 3,000 vaccines were allocated to Tobago in this phase and will initially cover the 2 required doses for 1,500 frontline workers and older persons, as part of the priority process.

The division says as of yesterday, more than 650 people have been given appointments to kick off the vaccination program, which starts in earnest at the Scarborough and Canaan Health Centers.

Head of the vaccination roll out in Tobago Dr. Roxanne Mitchell says she is heartened by the response.

She says other persons would be informed of their appointments soon and she is urging Tobagonians to keep their appointments.”

Dr. Mitchell says there were some hiccups with people with double registrations and also only having landlines.

However, she assures most of that has been cleared up.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Assemblyman Tracy Davidson-Celestine, is expected to be among the first to receive her COVID-19 jab today.