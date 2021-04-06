Opposition parties wish PM speedy recovery

PDP Leader, Watson Duke

The leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Watson Duke is wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

But he wants the Cabinet and the THA Secretaries to take the vaccine.

The Opposition, United National Congress is also extending best wishes and a speedy recovery to the Prime Minister.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Public Relations Officer of the UNC Dr. Kirk Meighoo said the party has been raising concerns about government’s handling of COVID.

Dr. Meighoo also criticised the vaccine roll out plan of the Ministry of Health.