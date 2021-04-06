Prime Minister test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley has tested positive for the corona virus.

The office of the Prime Minister has confirmed the positive result.

Earlier this morning the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr. Rowley, who is still in Tobago, after the holiday weekend, started exhibiting flu like symptoms last evening.

He subsequently tested positive.

Dr. Rowley is now in isolation.

Senior Cabinet Member Camille Robinson Regis said a short while ago, some of her colleagues are in Tobago but there was no formal meeting or event.

The Prime Minister was to be inoculated today with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived in the country last week, via the COVAX facility.

The official roll out of the vaccination program is to take place today.

Mrs. Robinson Regis said that has not changed.