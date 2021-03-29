Calls for the Attorney General to be fired

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

An apology from Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, but he says he broke no law when he chose not to wear a facemask during a virtual online program.

Mr. Al Rawi admits he should have worn a mask to protect himself and others against COVID-19 when he appeared on the ‘Vibes with Voicey’ program last Thursday.

The Attorney General has been facing criticisms since the program was streamed live.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark has called for him to be fired.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley last Saturday expressed his disappointment with the actions of his Attorney General.

But Senator Mark feels this is not good enough.

In his apology Mr. Al Rawi says even though no law was broken, he should have acted better in a Facebook post yesterday; Mr. Al-Rawi acknowledged the comments made by members of the public since his appearance on the program.

He also agreed with the position of the Prime Minister.

He explained that the event was held in a private residence with less than 10 persons present in the room.