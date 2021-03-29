Antonio François & Semion Daniel gunned down in Laventille

Almost 2 weeks after they were reported missing, 2 teenage boys have been shot dead while at a house in Laventille.

Two masked men killed Antonio François and Semion Daniel instantly last night.

The boys were among 5 who escaped from a support center managed by the Children’s Authority.

Reports are saying Semion and Antonio were liming with some other boys in an abandoned house at around 7:45pm when they were shot.

Reports are saying 2 other boys in the group, aged 13 and 15, were wounded during the attack.

Police subsequently detained one of the 3 surviving escapees, 15-year-old Stephen Antoine.

However, escapees, 16-year-old Stephan Nicholas, and 15-year-old Ricardo Thompson, escaped the attack and were up to last night on the run.

Last week the court gave the Children’s Authority approval to release the names and photographs of the 5 boys in a bid to find them.

They escaped from a child support center on March 19th.

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago then sought the public’s assistance in locating the 5 minors.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, are from the Diego Martin, St James, Laventille, Curepe and Siparia communities.

Police say the teenagers escaped from the north facility sometime between the night of March 19th and morning of March 20th.