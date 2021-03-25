I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

64-year-old woman charged with importing arms and ammunition

Posted on March 25, 2021 by admin

A 64-year-old grandmother from La Horquetta has been granted $400,000 dollars bail after being charged with importing arms and ammunition without a license.

Sandra Wright appeared in court yesterday.

Ms. Wright was arrested on Monday this week after she allegedly went to the port of Port of Spain to collect a barrel, which was said to have contained 4 firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The 4 pistols and 52 rounds of ammunition were reportedly found in the barrel by customs officials.

As a condition of bail Ms. Wright has to report to the La Horquetta Police Station every Monday and Saturday.

Ms. Wright has to return to court next month.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *