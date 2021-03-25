64-year-old woman charged with importing arms and ammunition

A 64-year-old grandmother from La Horquetta has been granted $400,000 dollars bail after being charged with importing arms and ammunition without a license.

Sandra Wright appeared in court yesterday.

Ms. Wright was arrested on Monday this week after she allegedly went to the port of Port of Spain to collect a barrel, which was said to have contained 4 firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The 4 pistols and 52 rounds of ammunition were reportedly found in the barrel by customs officials.

As a condition of bail Ms. Wright has to report to the La Horquetta Police Station every Monday and Saturday.

Ms. Wright has to return to court next month.