Emile Elias gets bail of $100,000 for 2 counts of committing sexual offenses against a minor

Posted on March 25, 2021 by admin
Emile Elias

Owner of NH International, Emile Elias is now on $100,000 dollars bail charged with 2 counts of committing sexual offences against a minor.

Mr. Elias appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed yesterday.

The 84-year-old was not called upon to plead to either of the charges.

Earlier this month, Mr. Elias was charged with Sexual Grooming and Sexual Penetration of a 17-year-old girl.

The allegation is that between September 1st and November 30th 2019 the former TSTT Chairman met with the girl with the intent of grooming her.

It is also alleged that on November 21st 2019 Mr. Elias sexually penetrated the girl at his Long Circular Road office in St. James.

Mr. Elias is to return to court on May 19th.

Emile Elias has denied the offences.

