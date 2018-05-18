I955 FM


Uber driver found dead

Posted on May 18, 2018 by newscenter5

crime-scene-murder-body-chalk-outline-web-generic-1The body of a man is discovered opposite the Polytechnic Institute in St. James.

 

The man is identified as Christopher Mohammed.

 

He was from St. Helena.

 

It is said Mr. Mohammed was an Uber driver.

 

His body was found last evening on Ethel Street of Mucurapo Road in St. James.

 

His body bore bullet wound and it is believed he was dealt a blow to the head.

 

His vehicle was not found.

