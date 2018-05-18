Police admit to having no official report on allegations of a Defence Force member raping school girls

Police admit they have no official report on allegations that a member of the Defence Force has raped several school girls.

However, police say they are questioning the officer.

The soldier is reportedly detained at the Cumuto barracks.

On Wednesday a whatsapp video post suggested that the private from the Cumuto barracks coerced a girl to visit a house where he reportedly drugged then raped her.

It is also alleged that he works with a school-aged girl who helps him lure his victims.

Investigations are continuing.