Police admit to having no official report on allegations of a Defence Force member raping school girls

Posted on May 18, 2018 by newscenter5

imagesPolice admit they have no official report on allegations that a member of the Defence Force has raped several school girls.

 

However, police say they are questioning the officer.

 

The soldier is reportedly detained at the Cumuto barracks.

 

On Wednesday a whatsapp video post suggested that the private from the Cumuto barracks coerced a girl to visit a house where he reportedly drugged then raped her.

 

It is also alleged that he works with a school-aged girl who helps him lure his victims.

 

Investigations are continuing.

