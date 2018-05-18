Two men arrested on charges of kidnapping, rape and buggery of a 21-year-old woman

Two men are now in police custody on charges of kidnapping, rape and buggery of a 21-year-old woman.

The men, a 23-year-old of George Street, Port of Spain, and a 21-year-old of Laventille Road, Laventille, are also jointly charged with grievous sexual assault, assault by beating, and false imprisonment.

A release from the TTPS says the men were arrested following a report made by the alleged victim who claimed she was abducted and sexually assaulted on Friday 11th May, 2018.

The woman said she was visiting a friend at the George Street, Port of Spain plannings, when she was accosted by a man, who took her to a rooftop and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The man then allegedly forced the victim into an apartment at the plannings, which was occupied by another man, where she was again sexually assaulted multiple times, this time by both men.

The accused were later arrested, while liming along George Street, by officers of the CID Operation Units, on Saturday.

One of the men faces additional charges of assault with intent to rob and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, which were laid by PC Brandon Legall, while PC Mattic Mccully laid the remaining charges.