Diseased Buffalypso meat being sold on the local market poses no health risk to consumers

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambarat confirms diseased Buffalypso meat is being sold on the local market.

However, he was quick to add it poses no health risk to consumers.

But Minister Ramrbarat says the brucelosis disease affecting the Buffalypso must be addressed.

Minister Rambarat said one option is to cull the affected cattle.

He was speaking on the Afternoon Drive program on Monday.

The Buffalypso was a new breed of cattle developed by Dr. Stephen Bennett in Trinidad in the early 1960’s.

The name was coined from buffalo and calypso and the indigenous music of trinidad.