Two senior citizens are murdered

Two murders are now being investigated; one of the victims is a 96-year-old woman from Siparia.

Utilda Joseph was killed at her home in Siparia sometime between last Friday night and Saturday morning.

She was found with her hands bound and there was blood at her mouth and on her bed.

It is reported the woman’s bankbook and her ID card were missing from the house.

It is said the killer or killers entered and left the house via a space left by the removal of two glass louvers.

The space is at the front of the house on Hillview Lane Extension.

And a 60-year-old businessman Anand Maharaj is found dead at an apartment on San Fabien Road.

Mr. Maharaj’s body was found wrapped in plastic and concealed under a couch in an apartment on Saturday.

He was the owner of Triple-A Auto Services Limited, which he operated out of his home at Jeffers Lane Charles Street in Gasparillo.

Police have held a suspect in connection with the killing.

A car rented by a customer was reportedly found at the suspect’s home on San Fabien Road.

Officers of Region 3 Homicide are leading investigations.