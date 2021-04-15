I955 FM


Police probe 3 murders

Posted on April 15, 2021 by admin

In the latest incident a father and his teenaged son are gunned down in Moruga.

Hakim Simms and his 41-year-old father Alvin Simms were shot along Penal Rock Road on Tuesday evening.

Police were contacted and when they arrived they found Mr. Simms in a drain.

Police say they were told that the men were related, and lived in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police service says so far for the year there have been 93 murders compared to 151 at the same time in 2020.

