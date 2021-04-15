SWRHA not linking reports of blood clot in patient to vaccine

The Southwest Regional Health Authority is not linking reports concerning a blood clot in a patient to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The issue was addressed yesterday during the COVID-19 news briefing.

News of the possible link emerged Tuesday night after relatives of the individual told the media the 60-year-old had taken the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine one week ago.

However yesterday CEO of the SWRHA, Dr. Brian Armour stated there is no correlation between the vaccine and the man’s condition at this time

Dr. Armour indicated that the case has been clinically evaluated and an internal report is being compiled.

Meanwhile the Minister of Health said vaccine administration is well underway with over 1800 doses administered from Monday to Tuesday.

Minister Terrance Deyalsingh explained that due to Tuesday night’s shipment from India, a decision has been made regarding doses from the first tranche of COVAX vaccines.

In addition Minister Deyalsingh also announced that phase 2 of this country’s vaccine rollout is set to begin this Saturday.

Police, prison and fire officers along with customs will also be included in the second phase.