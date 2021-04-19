3 more COVID linked deaths

Three deaths are now linked to the coronavirus.

The ministry of health confirmed the deaths yesterday.

It said there are also 134 new cases of the virus.

It is the 3rd highest number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry 3 adult males with comorbidities bring the death toll to 153.

The Ministry said 85 people are hospitalised because of the virus.

There are now 847 active cases in the country.

A total of 8,940 cases of the virus have been recorded since the first was detected here last year.

The Ministry said there are 52 positive patients at the Couva Hospital, 6 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 4 are warded at the High Dependency Unit.

Fourteen patients are at Caura Hospital and 19 are at the Scarborough Regional Hospital.

Seven positive patients are at the University of the West Indies Debe Step Down Facility.

At state quarantine facilities there are 288 patients while 623 people are in home self-isolation.