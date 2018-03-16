TTUTA tells police to work with haste to catch person responsible for La Brea quadruple murder

Police are told to work with haste in an effort to catch the person responsible for the La Brea quadruple murder.

The advice comes from the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association.

Former teacher Michael Scott, teacher Abbigail Chapman her daughter Olivia Chapman and friend Micheala Mason were brutally murdered on tuesday in Sobo Village.

In condemning the murders, TTUTA’s president Lynsley Doodhai says no stone should be left unturned in apprehending the suspect.

Mr. Doodhai wants counseling to be provided to teachers and staff at the Point Fortin East Secondary School where Olivia and Micheala were students.

And also at the 7th Day Adventist Primary School where Ms. Chapman was a teacher before her untimely death.

On Wednesday Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams said he was saddened by the killings.

He assured no stone would be left unturned in finding the killer.

Police believe the suspect was kown to Ms. Chapman and her family.