TTUTA tells police to work with haste to catch person responsible for La Brea quadruple murder

Police are told to work with haste in an effort to catch the person responsible for the La Brea quadruple murder.
The advice comes from the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association.
Former teacher Michael Scott, teacher Abbigail Chapman her daughter Olivia Chapman and friend Micheala Mason were brutally murdered on tuesday in Sobo Village.
In condemning the murders, TTUTA’s president Lynsley Doodhai says no stone should be left unturned in apprehending the suspect.
Mr. Doodhai wants counseling to be provided to teachers and staff at the Point Fortin East Secondary School where Olivia and Micheala were students.
And also at the 7th Day Adventist Primary School where Ms. Chapman was a teacher before her untimely death.
On Wednesday Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams said he was saddened by the killings.
He assured no stone would be left unturned in finding the killer.
Police believe the suspect was kown to Ms. Chapman and her family.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.