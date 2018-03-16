Fiery protest after police killing of 2 men

A firey protest by residents of Morvant.
Yesterday afternoon members of the community reportedly burned debris in the roads.
There is suspicion it followed the police killing of two men earlier in the day.
They were named as Nkosie Mauby Mitlan and Obika Beaker Roberts.
According to reports officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were conducting an anti crime exercise at around 7 o’clock yesterday morning.
Police reports say during the operation, officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a house located at Spenceville 7th Avenue, but they were greeted by gunfire.
The officers say they took cover, and responded with equal force hitting two men.
The exchange of gunfire reportedly lasted a few minutes.
The officers say they then entered the house and found two men bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Two loaded revolvers and several spent shells were also allegedly found inside the house.
The weapons and ammunition were seized and the men were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.