Fiery protest after police killing of 2 men

A firey protest by residents of Morvant.

Yesterday afternoon members of the community reportedly burned debris in the roads.

There is suspicion it followed the police killing of two men earlier in the day.

They were named as Nkosie Mauby Mitlan and Obika Beaker Roberts.

According to reports officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were conducting an anti crime exercise at around 7 o’clock yesterday morning.

Police reports say during the operation, officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a house located at Spenceville 7th Avenue, but they were greeted by gunfire.

The officers say they took cover, and responded with equal force hitting two men.

The exchange of gunfire reportedly lasted a few minutes.

The officers say they then entered the house and found two men bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Two loaded revolvers and several spent shells were also allegedly found inside the house.

The weapons and ammunition were seized and the men were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they were pronounced dead on arrival.