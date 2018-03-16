The country records 5 murders in less than 12 hours.

The killings occurred in separate situations between 6pm yesterday and early this morning.

The latest incident, the bullet riddle bodies of two men were discovered during the early hours of this morning in Arouca.

Residents of Windy Hill reports hearing gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said when officers arrived at the scene they found the two men dead.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police are searching for the man who shot and killed soldier Sgt. Ken Palmer.

Sgt. Palmer was one of two people killed in separate situations overnight.

Reports say he was killed in Gasparillo by a man he knew last evening.

Reports say 42-year-old Sgt. Palmer went to visit the mother of his two children at Rampersad Trace, Dalloo Road shortly after 6 o’ clock, when he got into an argument with a male relative of the woman.

The suspect reportedly left the house and returned with a gun.

Eyewitnesses told investigators the suspect’s brother attempted to blocked Sgt. Palmer from being shot.

However, the man opened fire hitting both men.

Sgt. Palmer died at the scene while the other man was wounded.

The guman then fled the scene.

And hours later Alex Anthony Loney was shot and killed in Pleasantville.

That killing occurred shortly before midnight last night.

Reports say 35-year-old Mr. Loney was at his Winston Mahabir Street home when he was approached by an armed man.

The gunman opening fire hitting Mr. Loney in the head.

He died instantly.

Police are trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.

And Samuel Mcquilkin is gunned down in Valencia.

He was shot and killed outside his Sand Quarry Road home during the early hours of this morning.

Reports say 38-year-old Mr. Mcquilkin was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by an armed assailant shortly after 12 o’ clock this morning.

He was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police are probing the killings.