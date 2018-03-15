2 men killed in alleged shootout with police in Malick

2 men are killed during a reported shootout with the police in Malick. They are yet to be identified.

The incident is said to have occurred this morning.

Police claim they were conducting an anti crime exercise in the 7th Avenue area when they were greeted by gunfire. The officers say they responded with equal force hitting two men.

They were taken to hospital by the officers. However, the men reportedly died while undergoing emergency treatment.

The situation is said to have caused a massive protest by residents.