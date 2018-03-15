I955 FM


3 students injured after armed teacher accidentally fires gun in class

Posted on March 15, 2018 by newscenter5

Dennis-Alexander_1521039361465.jpg_11787971_ver1.0_640_360Three students at a California high school were injured when a teacher accidentally fired a gun during class.

Dennis Alexander of Seaside High School was teaching gun safety Tuesday when his handgun went off and hit the ceiling. Newsweek reports a 17-year-old student was hit in the neck by a bullet fragment.

The boy’s father said his son is fine, but only found out what had happened when he saw blood on the boy’s shirt. Fermin Gonzalez is upset he was not informed about the incident by the school.

Classes resumed at the school after the incident.

Alexander, who was placed on administrative leave, is a reserve police officer and city councilman.

 

