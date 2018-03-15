Murder in Chaguanas

Police are probing the murder of Avinesh Boodoo, in Chaguanas. He was shot and killed late last night.

Reports say, at around 11:40, Mr Boodoo was walking with his girlfriend along Bynoe Trace, when they were approached by an armed man.

The gunman is said to have opened fire, hitting Mr Boodoo several times. His girlfriend, who is yet to be identified, was shot in the knee.

They were rushed to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where Mr Boodoo was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are said to be searching for a suspect.