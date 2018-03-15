I955 FM


Body found floating La Brea waters

Posted on March 15, 2018

Unknown-46A human torso is discovered floating in waters in La Brea.

 

A fisherman made the discovery yesterday.

 

Reports say the fisherman made the find yesterday morning.

 

The fisherman says he was in a pirogue in the waters between La Brea and Point Fortin when he spotted the torso.

 

It was missing the arms, legs and head.

 

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

