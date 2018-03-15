Chief Justice Ivor Archie withdraws sabbatical…takes vacation instead

Chief Justice Ivor Archie withdraws his sabbatical and instead would proceed on 35 weeks vacation.
In a statement yesterday Justice Archie said this is his normal vacation leave that he earned in the position as Chief Justice, and which he said now amounts to 35 weeks.
He said, since the middle of 2017 he has been engaged with the U.S Federal Judicial Center on the matter of study and in November he committed to the undertaking.
Justice Archie said he would now utilize his vacation for study.
Justice Archie said he would be returning to the country from time to time during the period of his study and has no outstanding judgements.
