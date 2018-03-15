I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CAL Corporate Communications Manger refutes claims of ferry passengers being left stranded at Piarco airport despite Facebook video

Posted on March 15, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-21Caribbean Airlines says it accommodated all ferry passengers to and from Tobago despite a Facebook video clip of persons claiming they were left stranded at the Piarco International Airport.

 

There is an arrangement between the airline and the Port Authority but the passengers say while they had confirmed ferry tickets in hand they were not accomodated by CAL.

 

However CAL’s Corporate Communications Manager, Dionne Ligoure refutes the allegation.

 

Ms. Ligoure says some flights even left with vacant seats on Tuesday.

 

Yesterday Ms. Ligoure told us there was a late rotation of aircraft coupled with circumstances beyond the airlines control and some persons were displaced.

 

However, she insisted they were not ferry ticket holders.

 

Speaking with Newscenter 5, Ms. Ligoure said there must be a clear distinction between standby customers and ferry passengers with confirmed tickets.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *