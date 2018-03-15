CAL Corporate Communications Manger refutes claims of ferry passengers being left stranded at Piarco airport despite Facebook video

Caribbean Airlines says it accommodated all ferry passengers to and from Tobago despite a Facebook video clip of persons claiming they were left stranded at the Piarco International Airport.

There is an arrangement between the airline and the Port Authority but the passengers say while they had confirmed ferry tickets in hand they were not accomodated by CAL.

However CAL’s Corporate Communications Manager, Dionne Ligoure refutes the allegation.

Ms. Ligoure says some flights even left with vacant seats on Tuesday.

Yesterday Ms. Ligoure told us there was a late rotation of aircraft coupled with circumstances beyond the airlines control and some persons were displaced.

However, she insisted they were not ferry ticket holders.

Speaking with Newscenter 5, Ms. Ligoure said there must be a clear distinction between standby customers and ferry passengers with confirmed tickets.