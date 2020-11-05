TTPS files appeal of Magistrate’s decision to dismiss 12 people held at “COVID Sex Party”

The police service has filed an appeal of a Magistrate’s decision to dismiss charges against 7 Venezuelan women and 5 local men.

They were charged with breaching Public Health Regulations in April this year.

The 12 people were allegedly found at a party in St. Anns, contrary to the regulations.

On Monday this week Magistrate Sarah De Silva dismissed the matters, after the prosecution said it wanted to have the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions appoint an attorney.

The police are said to have failed to abide by the previous orders of the court to disclose its summary of evidence.

It is now reported; the police service electronically filed the appeal on Tuesday.

A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

In a release Commissioner Gary Griffith says the collapse of the cases cannot be blamed on the police.

He says the police service was always ready and willing to proceed.

On Tuesday evening, Commissioner Griffith said he had asked for a report on the matter.

But he also insisted such situations are not as frequent as before his time in the service.

The 12 accused persons were held at what was described as a “COVID Sex Party” at Alicia’s Guest House in St. Anns.