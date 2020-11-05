Body found after 2 days of searches

The body of Anthony Walkes has been found after 2 days of searches.

Mr. Walkes fell while using a bridge at Halls Trace, Sisters Road, Eccles Village on Monday.

He was then taken away by floodwaters.

Officers of the Municipal Police and workers of the Princes Town Regional Corporation spotted his body yesterday morning at around 9 o’clock.

Residents are said to have seen Mr. Walkes fighting the raging floodwaters after he fell.

They tried to get him out but failed.

This led to searches for over 2 days.

Mr. Walkes was 49-years-old and is said to have suffered from mental illness.

And the body of 37-year-old Reachard Ali is found in a pond in Barrackpore.

It is believed he drowned while fishing at a pond near his home on Tuesday.

A farmer told police he saw Mr. Ali heading to the pond on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Ali’s relatives were informed that he was missing and a search had been launched.

The body was retrieved.

And a man also drowned while bathing at Las Cuevas Bay yesterday.

His name has been given as Bruce Constantine.

He was from Paramin.

It is reported Mr. Constantine was seen struggling in the water and was pulled out.

Efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Mr. Constantine was 45-years-old.

A post mortem is to be conducted today.