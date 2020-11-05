10 more positive COVID case recorded in T&T

Ten more positive COVID-19 cases are recorded locally.

In a release the Ministry of Health says these patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs.

The release also says the number of persons testing positive at public and private facilities now stands at 5764 while the active case load is 661.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer maintains that there were no positive cases of COVID-19 during a 24-hour period earlier this week.

The Ministry of Health reported zero cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The report caused some speculation but during the COVID-19 briefing yesterday Dr. Roshan Parasram explained why there were no cases during that period.

The CMO further explained that this country is operating within the best practice policy for reporting of COVID cases.

The total number of fatalities attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 110.