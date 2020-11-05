Transport Minister denies knowledge of “under the counter” sale of PBR passes

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan denies knowledge of the under the counter sale of Priority Bus Route passes.

The former Vice President of the Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association, Brenton Knights, made the allegation on Tuesday.

However when contacted by Newscenter 5 yesterday Minister Sinanan said he had no knowledge of such transactions.

He also noted that he is more than willing to address any concerns but only with the legitimate executive of the association.

He also denied claims of dormant passes at the Ministry being withheld from drivers.

According to Mr. Knights without the PBR pass, drivers cannot access the bus route and it is taking money out of their pockets.

The Minister told us, there is a system that must be followed.

Minister Sinanan assured he would instruct the Permanent Secretary to set up a meeting with the associations to discuss their concerns.