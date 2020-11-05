I955 FM


New app for visually impaired persons

Posted on November 5, 2020 by admin

The visually impaired are to be assisted by a new application.

The Blind Welfare Association says the CVAS app was developed in collaboration with the Caribbean Telecommunication Union.

Executive Officer of the association Kenneth Surat says it will aid blind persons tremendously.

And he said the pilot would be expanded as time goes on.

CVAS stands for the Caribbean Video Assistance Service.

