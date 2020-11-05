I955 FM


Nestle being hailed for new paper straws

Posted on November 5, 2020 by admin

Nestle Caribbean is being hailed for the introduction of paper straws.

However Director of Sustain T&T, Carver Bacchus says there is also a need for public education.

Nestle recently announced that all orchard and other drinks will come with paper straws in a bid to reduce the use of plastics.

Mr. Bacchus believes it is a good move.

However he also said there is a need for greater awareness.

The green screen environmental film series hosted by Sustain T&T came to an end on Monday.

Mr. Bacchus said the virtual event was able to reach many people.

