Nestle being hailed for new paper straws

Nestle Caribbean is being hailed for the introduction of paper straws.
However Director of Sustain T&T, Carver Bacchus says there is also a need for public education.
Nestle recently announced that all orchard and other drinks will come with paper straws in a bid to reduce the use of plastics.
Mr. Bacchus believes it is a good move.
However he also said there is a need for greater awareness.
The green screen environmental film series hosted by Sustain T&T came to an end on Monday.
Mr. Bacchus said the virtual event was able to reach many people.
