Nestle being hailed for new paper straws

Nestle Caribbean is being hailed for the introduction of paper straws.

However Director of Sustain T&T, Carver Bacchus says there is also a need for public education.

Nestle recently announced that all orchard and other drinks will come with paper straws in a bid to reduce the use of plastics.

Mr. Bacchus believes it is a good move.

However he also said there is a need for greater awareness.

The green screen environmental film series hosted by Sustain T&T came to an end on Monday.

Mr. Bacchus said the virtual event was able to reach many people.