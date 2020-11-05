Both Biden and Trump claim to be ahead in razor edge US Presidential Election

Donald Trump and Joe Biden each claim to be ahead in the US Presidential Election, even as the final outcome hangs on a razor’s edge.

Both sides are gearing up for legal action.

The Trump Campaign is challenging vote counts in the key States of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Reports are saying Mr. Biden won Michigan.

US media say he took Wisconsin.

No result has yet emerged in Pennsylvania.

Winning all 3 of these States would hand Mr. Biden victory.

The Trump Campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The campaign is demanding access to the vote counting sites, and they want to review each ballot.

Meanwhile post-election protests were held in numerous cities last evening.

Most were peaceful but some grew tense and even violent.

Dozens of arrests were made.