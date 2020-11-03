Americans head to the polls today

Americans are today voting in one of the most divisive Presidential Elections in decades, pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The first polls opened in Vermont.

Nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.

Both rivals spent the final hours of the race rallying in key swing States.

National polls give a firm lead to Mr. Biden, but it is a closer race in the States that could decide the outcome.

Meanwhile cities brace for possible Election Day protests.

The Governor of Massachusetts activated 1,000 members of the National Guard ahead of potential unrest in the hours and days after polls close in the U.S.