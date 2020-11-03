Shooting at party in Jamaica sees 2 dead and 11 wounded

Two are dead and 11 others are wounded during a shooting at a party in Westmooreland, Jamaica

Reports say there was an argument between 2 men at the Under Vibes Sports Bar in Gordon District last Sunday evening.

One of the men is said to have threatened to kill the other as he left the bar.

The man reportedly returned to the bar and fired several shots at Mark Morgan.

Other patrons were also hit.

When police got to the scene they found Mr. Morgan and 30-year-old farmer Jason Alex Blair with bullet wounds to their heads.

Mr. Blair’s mother, Novelette Wedderburn is shocked that anyone would want to kill her son.

Mr. Morgan’s mother said her son told her he was going to a party for his brother.

Clementina Morgan told reporters another son confirmed the death.

Ten of the victims were taken to hospital.

Mr. Morgan and Mr. Blair were declared dead.

Three others were treated and listed in serious condition.

Two people were taken to another hospital and were warded in stable condition.

Reports say 12 nine-millimeter shell casings, one live nine-millimeter round and seven expended bullets were found at the scene.