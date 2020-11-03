PSA President described as being reckless

President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke

President of the Public Services Association is being described as reckless, because of his position on the order for workers to return to their regular schedules.

Mr. Duke has called on workers not to leave their children unattended at home.

One of the teams going up against Mr. Duke in elections later this month is appalled by the instructions given to PSA members.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Oral Saunders said Mr. Duke is taking the wrong approach.

Mr. Saunders who is the presidential candidate for Team United Public Servants said there needs to be dialogue with the powers that be to resolve existing issues.

The call to stay home was made by Mr. Duke on Sunday.