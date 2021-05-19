I955 FM


T&T government says it is already lobbying for part of vaccine doses to be shared by US

President of the United States, Joe Biden

The Trinidad and Tobago government says it is already lobbying for part of the doses of COVID-19 vaccines earmarked by the United States to be shared globally. 

President Joe Biden made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

Yesterday CARICOM and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne revealed his government has agents working on getting part of the donation.

Dr. Browne also took note of the number of doses to be shared. 

The US Food and Drug Administration also recently approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15.

