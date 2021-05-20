Man whose photo was published on the front page of Guardian Newspaper as being dead is actually alive

Rodney Baker

Rodney Baker, the man whose photo was published on the front page of the Guardian Newspaper as a recent related death is alive.

The error was made on the popular daily newspaper yesterday.

Today, Mr. Baker says the error has traumatized his family.

Mr. Baker and his wife contracted the virus last month.

She died of the virus but Mr. Baker survived.

He is currently in home self-isolation after spending weeks at hospital.

Speaking on The Morning Show on i95.5fm earlier, Mr. Baker said he prefers not to take the legal route but would if he has to.

Mr. Baker who is the father of 2 children said the loss of his wife has already dealt his family a significant blow.

He is hopeful the error will be corrected.