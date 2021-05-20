Parliament to debate extension of the State Of Emergency next Monday

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

Members of the House of Representatives will next Monday consider an extension of the State Of Emergency, called by the Prime Minister and proclaimed by the President.

Confirmation of this has come from Attorney General Faris Al Rawi via TV6 news yesterday.

Mr. Al Rawi said it is a simple process as stated in the constitution of the country.

He said via its majority, the government could get an additional extension of 3 months for the SOE for a combined total of 6 months.

Any further extension would require a three-fifths majority vote of the two houses of parliament.

Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal said yesterday his bench would be fully engaged in the debate next week.

Dr. Moonilal said in principle there can be little objection to a State Of Emergency and a curfew

But Mr. Al Rawi said the 9pm to 5am curfew came from the medical advisers to the government.